French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports

Alex de Minaur She caused an upset at Roland Garros and qualified for the quarter-finals. The 25-year-old defeated the world number five Daniil Medvedev After almost 3 hours with 4:6, 6:2, 6:1, 6:3. For De Minaur (ATP 11), who is more comfortable on hard courts, this is only the second advance to the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam tournament. The sticking point in the match was the appearance of a blister on the sole of Medvedev’s right foot. After receiving treatment when the score was 2:3 in the second set, the Australian Open finalist lost 7 matches in a row and never found his way back into the match.

legend: He looked puzzled from the second sentence onwards

Daniil Medvedev.

Casper Road (ATP 7) He had to fight Taylor Fritz (ATP 12) Take a small detour. The Norwegian managed to avoid losing the first set at the extreme, as he was trailing 1:5 and 5:6 in the tiebreak of the first round. Then the American made up for what he missed and took the second set. Then Ruud took control of the situation again and left his opponent with only 6 matches remaining. The final test awaits the world number seven in the quarterfinals: a duel with defending champion, Grand Slam record winner and top seed Novak Djokovic.



