June 4, 2024

French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports

Eileen Curry June 4, 2024 5 min read
French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Grand Slam tournaments

Contents

Alex de Minaur She caused an upset at Roland Garros and qualified for the quarter-finals. The 25-year-old defeated the world number five Daniil Medvedev After almost 3 hours with 4:6, 6:2, 6:1, 6:3. For De Minaur (ATP 11), who is more comfortable on hard courts, this is only the second advance to the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam tournament. The sticking point in the match was the appearance of a blister on the sole of Medvedev’s right foot. After receiving treatment when the score was 2:3 in the second set, the Australian Open finalist lost 7 matches in a row and never found his way back into the match.

legend:

He looked puzzled from the second sentence onwards

Daniil Medvedev.

Keystone/AFP/Christoph Ena

Casper Road (ATP 7) He had to fight Taylor Fritz (ATP 12) Take a small detour. The Norwegian managed to avoid losing the first set at the extreme, as he was trailing 1:5 and 5:6 in the tiebreak of the first round. Then the American made up for what he missed and took the second set. Then Ruud took control of the situation again and left his opponent with only 6 matches remaining. The final test awaits the world number seven in the quarterfinals: a duel with defending champion, Grand Slam record winner and top seed Novak Djokovic.


Live broadcast on srf.ch/sport, 2 June 2024, 2:00 pm;

  1. Sports

  2. Grand Slam tournaments

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  "What a king": Kilde's exploit in Chuenisbärgli brought her friend Shiffrin to tears

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Canadian Grand Prix on live tape and TV: Weather chaos is coming / Formula 1

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Fourth World Cup win in fourth appearance – Switzerland leaves no nerves against the British – Sports

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

French Open: 1/8 Men in the finals – Tsitsipas reaches the round of 16 and now meets Alcaraz – Sports

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Vienna as a dynamic center for business and science – CIMunity: Conference and Incentive Management

June 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

French Open: Finals 1/8 – Medvedev fails in D Minor – Ruud defeats Fritz – Sports

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Starting July 5th, Google will no longer index pages that cannot be viewed on mobile devices

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

Bürgenstock Conference: US Representative Kamala Harris arrives

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker