French Open: 1/8 Men in the finals – Tsitsipas reaches the round of 16 and now meets Alcaraz – Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/ATP 9) turned his back to the wall in the round of 16 of the French Open against Matteo Arnaldi (ITA/ATP 35).

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/ATP 3) awaits in the quarterfinals, with a convincing victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/ATP 21) 6:3, 6:3, 6:1 in the round of 16.

Jannik Sinner (ITA/ATP 2) survives a false start against Corentin Moutet (ATP 79) and now meets Grigor Dimitrov (BUL/ATP 10).

On the women’s panel, the nominees did their job on Sunday.

Italian Matteo Arnaldi was still one point away from the 4-time point on Court Suzanne-Lengelen with a three-set win over Andre Roblio (Russia/ATP 6). Stefanos Tsitsipas With 2:0 sets. But the Greek turned things upside down at the right moment and was able to turn the tide of the match by 3:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:2, 6:2. After 3:11 hours, the 2021 Roland Garros finalist used his third match point. At 5:3 in the second round, Arnaldi still had 3 service points for Tsitsba, and one game later the 23-year-old earned a service point. But the world number 9 pulled his head out of the noose.

Djokovic vs Cerundolo on Monday on SRF

From the French Open we will broadcast the round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Francisco Cerundolo on Monday. The big question is how the Serbian dealt with his marathon match until the early hours of Sunday morning. You can follow the match, which does not start before 4:00 p.m., live on SRF 2 or on the sports app. Other top games are available directly in the Eurosport app (payment).

Tsitsipas will face off in a duel in the quarterfinals Carlos Alcaraz. At the same time, the Spaniard showed no problems on Court Philippe Chatrier as he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6:3, 6:3, 6:1. The Spaniard has always admired his incredible athleticism and amazing sense of the ball. After a false start and a break for the Canadian in the first leg of the match, Alcaraz showed no weaknesses and left no doubt about the result at 2:20 hours. The current Wimbledon champion also has fond memories of Tsitsipas. He has won all five head-to-head duels, including last year’s French Open quarterfinals in three sets.

Yannick Siner He simply couldn’t handle his French opponent in the first set. Corentin Moutet took a huge risk, throwing a stop here, a lob there, drawing the Italian home over and over again and quickly taking a 4-0 lead. A short time later, the result was a surprising 6:2 in favor of the Frenchman. The Melbourne champion Sinner couldn’t take it anymore. While Moutet was no longer able to maintain his initially high level, the world number two regained his usual confidence. In the end it was 2:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:1 on Court Philippe Chatrier in front of a very entertained crowd after 2:41 hours.

Grigor DimitrovThe next adversary of the sinner, She reached the milestone at the age of 33. Thanks to his Round of 16 victory, he has now reached the quarter-finals of every Grand Slam tournament. With 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) he defeated the “favorite opponent” Hubert Hurkacz (record: 6:0). In the win over the world number 8 Pole, even a bleeding hand after a spear shot could not stop the Bulgarian.