science

Freistetter’s World of Formulas: The Hydrogen Problem – The Spectrum of Science

January 31, 2022
Faye Stephens

“In the beginning was hydrogen” was the title of the 1972 German scientist Hoymar von Dettfurth of the famous scientific literature. The chemical element was created with helium right after the Big Bang and is different from the rest of the periodic table. All other elements must first be generated by nuclear fusion within stars or formed by nuclear reactions especially in the final stages of stellar evolution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *