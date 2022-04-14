Free streaming service coming soon in Germany

US company Amazon plans to launch a free streaming service in Germany this year. So far, the paid streaming offer Prime Video already exists. The IMDP TV free streaming service is already available in the US and Great Britain and will launch in Germany “in the course of this year”, as Amazon announced on Wednesday. On April 27, IMDP TV will also be renamed Amazon Freeway.

This service is funded by advertising revenue. Ashraf Alkarmi, head of Amazon Freeway, said: “Increasingly, customers are switching to streaming premium ad support content, and we’ve created Amazon Freevee to bring them desirable content with limited ads.” The Amazon Freeway is set to expand significantly this year.

In Germany, numerous national and international providers are competing for streaming customers. In addition to international giants such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video, broadcasters such as RDL Germany and Prosibensat.1 also have their own streaming sites, such as public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.