Free rides, 42 days off: What jobs do rail provide and what you earn

Deutsche Bahn wants to hire 21,000 new workers this year. These also include apprenticeships, dual study places, and positions for career changers. Employees are not only in demand in transportation or engineering professions, but also in the areas of customer service, operations, finance, control, marketing, human resources, and gastronomy. As a train driver, you can earn up to 51,800 euros per year. Technicians charge between 31,300 and 67,800 euros per year.

Like many other companies, Deutsche Bahn is desperately looking for skilled workers. according to Sunday picture Deutsche Bahn wants to hire 21,000 new workers this year, including 5,200 trainees.

on me Jobs page Deutsche Bahn currently has more than 7,500 jobs advertised, not only in the transportation or engineering professions, but also in the areas of customer service, operations, finance, control, marketing, human resources and gastronomy. Most jobs are advertised in Germany. However, there are also job vacancies in the United States, Australia, Sweden, India, France and the United Kingdom.

