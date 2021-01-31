France wins its first handball World Cup match

REkordchampion France started the World Championship in Egypt with respectable success. In the first match of the tournament, which was held Thursday evening in Giza, the French defeated at 28:24 (13:13) world runner-up Norway. The most successful striker in France was the former Bundesliga professional, Kentin Mahe, with nine goals. On the other hand, 10 goals did not help the Norwegian star Kiel Sander Sagossen to win.

Like the French national team, favorites Sweden entered the tournament and beat North Macedonia 32:20 (16:11). The outstanding Swede was Hampus One of SG Flensburg-Handuit, with 11 goals.

Before that, Switzerland had already had the biggest success on that day. The Swiss, who landed in Egypt only a few hours earlier, defeated Austria by 28:25 (13:13). The best striker in Switzerland was playmaker Andy Schmid of German club Rhein-Neckar-Leuven, with seven goals. For the Austrians, HSG Nordhorn-Lingen’s Robert Webber was also the most successful, with seven goals.

The Swiss who had relocated to the United States landed in Egypt on Thursday afternoon and were transported straight from the tarmac to the hall by bus. They only found out about their participation in the World Cup on Tuesday evening.