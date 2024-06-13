June 14, 2024

France, US want to move forward with road map to prevent escalation between Hezbollah and Israel – Macron

Jordan Lambert June 14, 2024 1 min read

The United States, France and Israel have agreed to work together to advance a road map laid out by Paris earlier this year to ease tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

France and the United States have sought to defuse tensions in recent months. Paris has submitted written proposals to both sides aimed at ending the worsening conflict along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“We have agreed on the principle of a tripartite (contact group) of Israel, the United States and France to advance the road map we have proposed with the United States, and we will do the same with the Lebanese authorities,” Macron told reporters. On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

Hezbollah, which has rejected a cease-fire between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said Thursday it fired rockets and armed drones at nine Israeli military facilities in a coordinated attack in southern Lebanon. The border was tightened for the second day in a row.

A senior French official said the US and France urgently need to step up their efforts amid the alarming escalation.

