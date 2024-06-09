France’s national football team experienced a disappointing dress rehearsal ahead of the start of the European Championship in Germany. Coach Didier Deschamps’ side were held to a 0-0 draw against Canada at the Stade Matmut Atlantic in Bordeaux on Sunday. After all, the lack of assessment of opportunities prevented the “Equipe Tricolore” from winning against the opening rivals of Austria’s Group D on June 17 in Dusseldorf. European champions Italy beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0.

Deschamps kept superstar Kylian Mbappe on the bench until the 74th minute, who had recently suffered from an illness. From there, the striker, who will be looking for goals for Real Madrid from next season, saw a clear increase in his side’s chances in the stormy early stages. Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau continued to be busy, directing N’Golo Kante’s (8th) Durham shot onto the crossbar (9th) and getting a hand on Griezmann’s (19th) long-range shot. In addition, ex-Salzburg player Dayot Upamegano’s headed goal (35th) went over the top.

Immediately after the restart, Liam Miller turned the game on its head, curling the ball onto the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area, before Mike Mignon (47th) would have beaten. On the other hand, Olivier Giroud failed to finish twice in the penalty area in his last appearance on French soil in a team uniform. The Canadians, coached by ex-Salzburg coach Jesse Marsh, had another great chance, but Alfonso Davies didn’t finish and William Saliba managed to clear his pass in dire need (79′).

In stoppage time, France’s winning goal was twice in the air. First, Randall Kolo Mwani missed a header from six meters on target (91′) after strong Koeman preparation, then Mbappe failed (96′) after an individual effort against Crebio, who was safe again. After a narrow 1-0 loss at the 1986 World Cup, the Canadians earned a draw in their second international against the French.

For the Italian, Inter Milan striker David Fratessi scored the winner in the 38th minute at Empoli. Coach Luciano Spalletti’s hugely dominant side, who recently drew 0-0 against Turkey, missed more opportunities. However, in the early stages of the game, Gianluigi Donnarumma also had to save his team from going behind early with a strong save. The reigning European Championship champions open Saturday’s final round in Dortmund against Albania and are guaranteed three points due to their other high-profile Group B opponents Spain and Croatia.

Slovakia gave Wales no chance with a 4-0 win in Dranava. Juraj Kuka (45th), Robert Posenic (56th) and László Benes (90th) scored for the Slovaks before Welshman Ethan Ampadu (60th) put the ball into his own goal. With the win under their belt, the Georgians could be heading towards their first European Championship participation. In the 10th minute, Sturm Cross attacking support Otar Kittishvili opened the scoring in Podgorica. Georges Mikudadze (33′) and Budu Jivsivatze (83′) also scored. The Serbians only managed a makeup result through Steven Jovedic (66th).