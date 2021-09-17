France baffles over bullying of children born in 2010

Attackers: Students born in 2010. Photo: cornerstone

Bullying and propaganda against children at the age of ten and eleven has entered France It sparked criticism and confusion. The focus of the discussion is the hashtag #Anti2010, which opposes children who were born in 2010.

The president of the E-enfance Association for the Protection of Children on the Internet, Justin Atlan, told French radio France Info on Friday that this phenomenon should be taken seriously.

With the start of the school year at the beginning of September, many of the children of the 2010 class are starting at Collège. According to media reports, they are now annoyed with their older colleagues there. They are also being threatened on social media especially on the TikTok platform.

The French Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, called on older children to welcome newcomers to college in a kind way. And about the bullying campaign, he says, “This is, of course, completely stupid.” As a countermeasure, fire the hashtag #BienvenueAux2010, which means “Hello, 2010” life. Schools have been warned of this phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the older generation in France is trying to understand the origins of the feud. As reported by French radio station BFMTV, it is about the computer game “Fortnite”. It is said that the younger players did not adhere to some of the rules there, the older players take it against them. According to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, a song by the young singer “Pink Lily” also plays a role.

In “Pop it Mania” the girl sings, among other things, “We are the queens of 2010” and “She was born in 2010 and is already part of all directions.” The newspaper wrote that the lines are a reference to controversies in the gaming scene. With the video clip, the runner also became an off-scene topic. (aeg/sda/dpa)