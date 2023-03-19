Foxconn: Foxtron e-Vehicles With a 400% jump in sales, the electric vehicle segment is booming

As early as 2023, new electronic components and expansion of e-vehicle assembly are expected to contribute significantly to electric vehicle revenue for Foxconn and its subsidiary Foxtron. The Foxconn boss also has exciting innovations up his sleeve for electric vehicle battery development and research: Foxconn’s battery center in Ho Fa Industrial Park in Kaohsiung is expected to start trial operation with its first production line of LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate, LiFePO4) cells in electric buses. The battery factory is expected to enter mass production in the second quarter of 2024.

Foxconn also has plans for its US factories in Wisconsin and Ohio: The Foxconn plant in Ohio will focus on battery packs for electric cars, and the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin will manufacture battery packs and battery cells for electric cars. In automotive software, Foxconn plans to continue developing smart cockpits, EEA architectures, and other software solutions with its partners while enhancing its Vehicle-for-Everything (V2X) infrastructure. In addition, Foxconn is investing in the HHEV.OS vehicle development platform to accelerate the development of software-defined electric vehicles (SDV).