Fourth World Cup win in fourth appearance – Switzerland leaves no nerves against the British – Sports

4th Game 4 Win: Switzerland easily beat Great Britain 3-0 in the World Cup in Prague.

Goalkeeper Akira Schmid immediately celebrates a knockout in his first World Cup match.

Switzerland have no matches on Thursday and Friday before facing Denmark on Saturday lunchtime (12:10pm live on SRF Channel 2).

Perhaps very few people will remember for a long time the duel with Great Britain in the 2024 World Cup. One of them may be Akira Schmid. The 24-year-old Emmental was allowed to start in a World Series for the first time — and immediately celebrated the shutout.

There were certainly more difficult opponents for the goalkeeper on his World Cup debut. However, Schmid solved the few tasks assigned to him by the British with confidence. In the end, the New Jersey goalkeeper blocked 15 shots.

legend: Congratulations on his first World Cup elimination

Akira Schmid.

Keystone/Peter Schneider



Lackluster control

In contrast to the second group stage match against Austria, in which Switzerland got off to a very false start and had to quickly close the gap against an opponent who was also considered significantly weaker, the national team returned to victory lane early. Against the British. This was despite Kevin Fiala being unable to convert a penalty in the second minute. Nino Niederreiter had been fouled before. However, Switzerland continued to press – and successfully:

Fourth minute: Nati is literally pinning the British in their turf. Although the Swiss are capable of change, their competitors are beginning to run out of breath. After a direct shot from Roman Josi from an almost impossible angle, the ball went over the crossbar in front of the shovel of Nico Hischier, who had to press on to make the score 1-0.

Minute 14: Dean Kukan finds some space at the blue line and shoots. Even though Great Britain goalkeeper Jackson Wessel has a clear view of the ZSC defender’s shot, he has to let the ball pass – 2-0 for the national team.

Already 8 power play goals

Even after the first break, coach Patrick Fischer’s team controlled the match without needing to shine. Inaccurate information frequently crept into the Swiss’s attacks. However, the British were unable to take advantage of this, not even in the five opportunities available to them.

Switzerland are also no longer as effective on the power play as they were against the Austrians, for example, when 5 of the 6 goals came from numerical superiority. However, the national team managed to score a power-play goal, their eighth goal of the tournament. In the 39th minute, Fiala Nino Niederreiter sent the ball on a silver platter with a laser pass across the British penalty area, and the Chur player immediately took the shot and caught the goalkeeper’s whistle at the near post for a 3-0 final.

This is how it goes

Switzerland now have a “big” break with two days without matches before continuing their “back-to-back” matches at the weekend. The national team will compete on Saturday against Denmark at lunchtime before facing Canada on Sunday evening.