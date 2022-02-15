Four times ski gold – Switzerland didn’t make it

2022 Olympic Champions: Fuse, Lara Gut Bahrami, Corinne Sutter and Marco Odermatt (from left) win.Pictures: cornerstone

The Swiss Alps have had more success in China than ever at the Olympic Games. The four gold medalists of Pete Fuse, Corinne Sutter (both downhill), Lara Gutt Bahrami (Super G) and Marco Odermatt (giant slalom) set records.

The most successful Winter Games from the point of view of the Swiss Alps were previously held in Calgary in 1988 and in Sapporo in 1972 (with the famous slogan “The Ogis wins today”), each with three victories.

In Canada, Phryne Schneider managed the technical duo (giant slalom and slalom), and Bermin Zurbriggen won the downhill. 16 years ago in Japan Marie-Therese Nadig triumphed in both the giant slalom and downhill, and Bernard Rossi also won in the downhill.

Seven medals as in 2018

According to the number of awards received by the Swiss team, tied in Beijing with seven medals – Gut-Behrami (giant slalom), Wendy Holdener (slalom) and Michelle Gisin (Super-G) each with bronze – the result of 2018 in Pyeongchang. This is the second best value after Calgary, when Schneider, Zurbriggen & Co won eleven medals in a golden era of Swiss skiing.

There are still three competitions in Alpine China: the men’s slalom ski on Wednesday, the women’s installation the next day and the teams competition on Saturday. In all three races, Swiss-Ski athletes have further chances to win medals.

Alpine skiers outsmart the Austrians

Corinne Sauter is the sixth Swiss Olympic champion on the downhill, the first since Dominique Jesin. The woman from Obwalden won Sochi 2014 – thus 30 years after Michela Vigini in Sarajevo.

Other Swiss Olympic champions in the supreme discipline of the Alps are Marie-Therese Nadig (Sapporo 1972), Madeleine Berthod (Cortina 1956) and – as major – Heidi Schloniger (St Moritz 1948).

Thanks to Sutter, the Swiss downhill athletes were able to outpace their arch-rivals from Austria with six gold medals at the Winter Games. In 2006 in Turin, Michaela Dorfmeister was responsible for Austria’s fifth and final downhill win. (RAM/SDA)