Four ERC Advanced Grants for Max Planck Researchers

Four Max Planck researchers can look forward to additional funding from this year’s advanced ERC grants

More than 1,600 funding applications have reached the European Research Council (ERC) this year. Only a small fraction of them have been successful: 218 applications will be funded by advanced grants this year. Including three scientists and one scientist from the Max Planck Society.

The following Max Planck researchers can look forward to the ERC Advanced Grant:

Biology and medicine

Brenda Shulman, MPI of Biochemistry

Alexander Meissner, MPI for Molecular Genetics

Chemistry, physics and technology

MPG’s success rate is a quarter this year. Although a sharp drop compared to 2022 — the success rate here was 48 percent — the Max Planck Society shares first place in Germany with the Helmholtz Society. In a European comparison, MPG is in fourth place. As in the previous year, the French scientific organization CNRS was the top candidate with a total of 12 grants.

Overall, the awards are distributed to 20 countries. Germany tops the ranking with 37 scholarships awarded. Followed by the United Kingdom (35 scholarships) and France (32 scholarships).