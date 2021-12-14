Found a new edition publisher

It has been known for some time that the Nightdive Studios team has been working on a remake of the classic sci-fi movie System Shock (far 19,98€ in to buy) Works. However, there has been no publisher for the release – yet.

According to a recent press release, the developer studio recently signed an agreement with Prime Matter. This is the naming convention of publisher Koch Media, under whose banner a new edition of System Shock will appear within the next year. An exact release date has not been specified. But at least the publishing framework for the game is now secured. More details about the publication should follow in the next few weeks and months.

Stephen Cake, founder and managing director of Nightdive Studios, is thrilled with this deal: “System Shock has been very close to our hearts and our goal has always been to deliver a game that is as close to perfect as we can get. We are excited to work with Prime Matter towards this goal and see this as an important step in Nightdive Studios’ growth. This will enable us to deliver System Shock to fans in the across the world in both digital and physical form and honoring our commitments to our fans and especially the thousands of supporters on Kickstarter, without whom this game would not have been possible.”

Games that have already been released or will be released under the Prime Matter brand include, among others iron harvestingAnd Mount & Blade 2: BannerlordAnd Kings Bounty 2And Latest orecrow Like laminated.

