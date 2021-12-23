Fossilized embryo – old egg, new findings: a dinosaur baby crouching like a chick – news

The amazing, well-preserved skeleton of a dinosaur embryo in a fossilized egg has provided new insights into the evolution of primitive animals.

The baby Oviraptosaurus had taken a bending position that was previously only known in birds, as revealed by the study conducted by a Chinese-British research team, and the results of which were presented in the specialized journal “iScience”.

Researchers are now wondering whether this behavior evolved during the Cretaceous period between 145 and 66 million years ago in theropod dinosaurs, from which birds later emerged.

“We were surprised to see this beautifully preserved embryo in a bird-like position in a dinosaur egg,” said Wisum Ma of the University of Birmingham. The dinosaur embryo fossil comes from the Chinese city of Ganzhou in southern China and has slept unexplored in a camp since the turn of the millennium.

It wasn’t until about ten years later when the staff of the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History identified as many fossils as dinosaur eggs and discovered the now-examined bones in one of them.