Fortnite: Ranked Mode Delayed – News from Gameswelt

The joy in the community was great when ranked play for the long-running Battle Royale Fortnite was finally confirmed. This is now taking a little longer than initially planned, but the delay is not so severe.

The new ranked mode in Fortnite won’t come out on Tuesday as planned. Epic Games has now officially confirmed via Twitter that unfortunately the new feature will again be delayed at the last minute.

The v24.40 update which includes ranked mode which should be available today is affected. However, you shouldn’t be too sad either, because the delay is really limited in this case. Instead of today, it should now be tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM. After the corresponding downtime, the patch is applied and ranked play finally begins.

It is unclear how long the servers must be offline in order to update; More information on this will follow. If you are interested, you should keep an eye on the official Twitter account or other social media channels related to Fortnite. As a rule, maintenance work on servers for such updates takes up to an hour.

In addition to the ranked mode, the update will also bring some other new content. Popular leaker ShiinaBR reports on the new cosmetics and collaboration with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.



