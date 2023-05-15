Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg calls for a solution!

Meanwhile, Nico Rosberg, 37, has also made a name for himself as an entrepreneur and investor. © Gerald Matzka/Dr



on linkedin The 2016 F1 champion got involved in the fray and delivered a sharp stab at the public broadcaster.

“There is a general discussion that ARD and ZDF only want to pay 2 percent of men’s money for television rights – if this were true, it would become a farce: of course, profitability plays a role – but the conditions here do not correspond to reality, ”so the former contestant .

At the start of his statement, Rosberg first summarized the current situation. Although the Women’s European Championship 2022 attracted many people in front of the TV, FIFA has not yet been able to agree to buy broadcast rights with any German broadcaster.

Institutions in other countries such as Italy and Great Britain are also hesitant due to unfavorable launch times from a European perspective, and seem unwilling to put the €10m demanded by FIFA on the table.

Therefore, the president of the association Gianni Infantino (53 years old) has recently attracted fans threatened by a TV blackout. “As of today, none of the matches played by the German national team will be shown on TV!” declared the Wiesbaden native.