Formula 1 race: Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has the overall lead in Formula 1 Canada Extending his sixth win this season. In variable conditions with rain showers twice, the Dutch world champion triumphed at the Canadian Grand Prix, as he did in 2023. It was his 60th career win. “It was a very crazy race and a lot happened,” he said. “But we stayed calm as a team and managed it well. It was a lot of fun.”

Behind the Red Bull star, Briton Lando Norris finished second in a McLaren. “It was a mess,” Norris said, unable to understand why he didn’t win: “I drove a good race from start to finish. It was pretty perfect, I actually thought.” George Russell came in third place, ahead of his teammate and record world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In the overall standings, Verstappen is now 56 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. He had to park his car prematurely two weeks after winning his home race. Previously, Leclerc had been last, partly due to tire choice.

Pole pole sitter Russell initially defended his first starting position in the rain. With poor visibility due to rain, Verstappen remained in second place at the start. Especially at the beginning, the risk of failure on the slippery slope was high because the water had to be dislodged. This benefited the Haas drivers, who were the only ones to start on rain tyres. Nico Hulkenberg moved up from 18th to eighth, while Kevin Magnussen was fourth at one stage.

On the 21st lap of 70 laps, Lando Norris overtook Verstappen and took the lead shortly afterwards. Russell then missed another corner kick and also had to let Verstappen pass him. Norris, who celebrated his first career win in Miami at the beginning of May, drove too fast and quickly separated himself from the rest of the field by more than eight seconds. With 30 laps remaining to the end of the race, Verstappen took advantage of small mistakes made by the pursuers to move away by more than four seconds. The champion then switched to dry tyres, just like Norris, and extended his lead again.