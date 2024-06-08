June 9, 2024

Formula 1 – Norris ahead of him after the storm in training in Canada – Sports

Eileen Curry June 9, 2024 1 min read

Montreal (dpa) – The consequences of a violent storm prevented the first meaningful practice in Formula 1 before the Canadian Grand Prix. On the rain-soaked track in Montreal, Brett Lando Norris set the fastest lap at 1:24.435.

The McLaren driver was 0.328 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc came third, and world champion Max Verstappen finished fifth in the Red Bull, more than two seconds behind without a very fast lap. Nico Hulkenberg drove his Haas race car to a 14th place finish.

An hour before practice began, heavy rain fell and snow fell around the stadium, located on Ile Notre-Dame in the St. Lawrence River. Temperatures dropped by about 15 degrees with lightning and thunder. At first it looked as if the training session would have to be postponed. 22 minutes after the start, the first cars took to the track, which was still partly wet. As the session ended, it got busier at the end of the 60 minutes. Only three drivers chose not to complete the timed course.

Ahead of the ninth round of the season on Sunday (8pm), Verstappen leads the overall World Cup standings with 169 points, ahead of Leclerc (138), who last won his home match in Monaco. Third is Norris (113).

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240607-99-315486/2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Motorsport – Alonso first after the storm in Formula 1 practice in Canada – Sports

June 8, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: USA gives DEB a lesson

June 8, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

GP Canada 2024 – Practice 1: Norris’ best time

June 8, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

The Body Shop goes bankrupt: Munich branches are also affected

June 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Formula 1 – Norris ahead of him after the storm in training in Canada – Sports

June 9, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: There are four different versions to choose from

June 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Judge rules Google won’t have to go to jury in US digital advertising case

June 9, 2024 Jordan Lambert