Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton fights Nelson Piquet – Formula 1

The first appearance after the racism scandal!

Ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton (37) commented on a scandalous interview with former world champion Nelson Piquet (69) from last year, which was recently published.

Pique said of the plane crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen (24) at Silverstone in 2021: “Little N**** stopped the car because he didn’t have a chance. It’s impossible for two cars to go side by side in this corner.”

After the interview, the pilots, teams and officials took a stand and stood up clearly against racism.

Hamilton: “I am so grateful to everyone who helped me in the sport.”

The Briton continues: “It’s more about the whole picture. I don’t know why we are giving these old voices a platform. They are old and not ready for change.”

Racism is one of the big issues ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Sunday, 4pm/Sky and RTL). With clear words and actions.

For example, Mercedes and watch manufacturer IWC are auctioning a watch from the Toto Wolff collection. Proceeds benefit Ignite, a charitable joint venture between Mercedes and Sir Lewis Hamilton that promotes diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Mercedes coach Toto Wolff (50): “Every one of us can make a contribution. Our sport makes a lot of money, millionaire drivers. But a lot of ducks away. It is important to do something and not just say something. Saying you are against discrimination and racism is great. But you can also afford it. You can do something that has meaning. It takes someone to lead the way.”