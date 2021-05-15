Formula 1 leads the second race in Austria instead of the Turkish Grand Prix

Instead of the canceled Canada GP, Formula 1 was supposed to appear as a guest in Turkey. Due to travel restrictions, however, Austria is now used.
The basics are in brief
- Formula 1 will not guest-attend Turkey in 2021 as planned.
- Due to travel restrictions, GP planning should be abolished as an alternative to Canada.
- Instead, a double header will now be placed on the Red Bull circuit.
Formula 1 has again revised its racing calendar for the 2021 season. A Turkey doctor cannot be planned to replace Canada due to travel restrictions. The racing series was announced on Friday.
Instead, as in the previous year, a second race will be held in Spielberg, Austria. It’s now planned for June 27 and July 4, which is why the week-long French Grand Prix has been introduced.
Formula 1 adheres to its 23rd racing plan
Formula 1 has also made clear that the ambitious plan of 23 races must be adhered to this year. Turkey was previously placed on the so-called Red List by Great Britain.
Anyone entering the UK from these countries is currently required to enter a hotel quarantine for ten days at their own expense. This could have affected Mercedes, Aston Martin, Red Bull, Williams, McLaren, Haas and Alpine.
In Istanbul, they should run again after the track on the Bosphorus has already been taken over as an alternate regulator in November 2020. Istanbul must replace the Canadian Grand Prix in 2021. An event that is not possible there due to the second year in a row.
