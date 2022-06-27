Formula 1: How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

And this year in Austria ORF and Service TV The TV broadcasting rights The Formula 1 In Free TV. When the general broadcaster season begins Bahrain As shown, the private broadcaster broadcasts live Spielberg And the end of the season Abu Dhabi. Pay TV station The sky Broadcasting all races without exception, RTL has four select tournaments.
In addition, ORF and Servus TV show each weekend in the absence of their respective broadcasters Live broadcast rights Holds, then A little summary of the Grand Prix With Key Highlights Of race.
Overview of here Live broadcast rights on TV Schedule of upcoming competition for each individual race British Grand Prix at Silverstone:
- British G.P. (July 3, Service TV, RDL and Sky Live)
1. Free tutorial: Friday, July 1, 2 p.m.
2. Free tutorial: Friday, July 1, 5 p.m.
3. Free tutorial: Saturday, July 2, 1 p.m.
Qualification: Saturday, July 2, 4 p.m.
Tile: July 3, Sunday, start: 4 p.m.
- Austrian GP (July 10, Service TV and Sky Live)
- French G.P. (July 24, Service TV and Sky Live)
- Hungarian G.P. (July 31, ORF and Sky Live)
- Belgian GP (August 28, Service TV and Sky Live)
- Dutch G.P. (September 4, ORF, RTL and Sky Live)
- Italian G.P. (September 11, ORF and Sky Live)
- Singapore G.P. (October 2, ORF and Sky Live)
- Japanese G.P. (October 9, Service TV and Sky Live)
- US GPS (October 23, ORF and Sky Live)
- Mexican GPS (October 30, Service TV and Sky Live)
- Brazilian G.P. (November 13, ORF, RTL and Sky Live)
- Abu Dhabi G.P. (November 20, Service TV and Sky Live)
