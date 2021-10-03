Former German Vice Chancellor says Europe needs to start thinking about security like the US

European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Joe Biden will meet on June 15, 2021 at the EU-US Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

LONDON – The former German vice chancellor said the European Union needs to strengthen its defense and security policies as the United States withdraws from the region.

The European Union has been conducting self-research exercises since the withdrawal of the United States and allied forces from Afghanistan in August. Shortly thereafter, Australia announced a submarine deal with France in September and instead announced a partnership with the United States. French and European officials described the deal as a “stab in the back”.

Tensions between Europe and the United States have sparked calls within the European Union for a stronger defense policy that is less dependent on the United States.

“Europe must learn to think strategically,” Sigmar Gabriel, a former German vice chancellor and foreign minister, told CNBC Thursday. We never had to do this before, as this work was done by the British, and a little by the French, but mostly by the Americans. Now we have to learn it ourselves.”

The European Union is a merger of 27 countries in which powers are distributed both at the national level and at the level of the European Union in the broadest sense. In security and defense, as in health and fiscal policy, decisions are still made by national governments.