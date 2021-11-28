Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz becomes a father for the first time

Sebastian Kurtz and his girlfriend Susan became parents for the first time. The baby was born healthy on Saturday morning.
The basics in brief
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz became a father for the first time on Saturday. The Austrian news agency APA quoted Kurz as saying that his girlfriend Susan gave birth to a son in the early hours of the morning. The baby’s name should not be revealed yet.
We are so happy and so grateful!” said 35-year-old Kurz at the online service. Twitter. Girlfriend and baby are fine. “We are looking forward to the wonderful joint mission and our first birthday as a third.”
It was short in October after allegations of infidelity, bribery and corruption head of government He resigned, but served as a Member of Parliament and Chairman of the ÖVP . Parliamentary Group the National Council is back.
in the middle of november the National CouncilAustrian Parliament, and political immunity paved the way for further investigations into corruption.
