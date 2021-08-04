Forest fires and heat – Huge bell of smoke hangs over Athens – Fire under control – News

In northern Athens, the fires were largely contained.

So far, more than 80 homes fell victim to the fire.

The entire city of Athens is currently undergoing a huge bell of smoke. The fire brigade of Greece speaks of a vicious circle: the winds decreased in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe fire in the north of Athens, so that the fire was largely contained. But the whole capital is now under a huge bell of smoke that does not evaporate due to the lack of wind. Only new storms would help, but they could start a fire.

So the calm on the fire front is only now: the present. More than 80 homes have fallen victim to the fire since the fire broke out on Tuesday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of a “terrible fire” during a visit to the region on Wednesday morning.

Large particle pollution in the whole city

At the same time, there is a great relief, as it were, that the fire did not cost any human life. Residents of the vacated places were initially housed in hotels at the state’s expense. Prime Minister Mitsotakis promised to rebuild the homes.

Fires destroy homes in northern Athens (August 3, 2021).

Reuters

Firefighting planes operate in northern Athens (August 4, 2021).

Reuters

Thick smoke over Athens is causing particulate levels to rise.

Reuters

legend: Reuters



Meanwhile, almost the entire population of Athens suffers not only from scorching heat, but also from a huge amount of particles from smoke. Meanwhile, the Greek health authority has reported pollution of up to 465 micrograms of fine dust per cubic meter of air in the city center.

In the European Union, the limit value is the daily average of 50 mcg. If you enter the window in Athena, you will immediately notice: your eyes are watering, the air is scratching your throat and it is difficult for you to breathe. Residents are required not to leave their homes and to keep windows closed.

Fires also broke out on the Peloponnese peninsula, the islands of Rhodes and Kos, as well as on the island of Evia. In total, the fire brigade fought 40 major fires across the country, civil defense reported. According to initial estimates, hundreds of homes have been burned or damaged across the country.