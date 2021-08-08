World

Forest fire disaster in Russia is spreading

August 8, 2021
Esmond Barker

dpatopbilder – HANDOUT – The situation of forest fires in Russia is taking on ever more dramatic proportions. In the world’s largest country by area, authorities reported more than 250 fires with a total area of ​​more than three million hectares on August 7, 2021. Photo: Ministry of Emergencies / TASS / dpa Photo: Ministry of Emergencies / TASS / dpa – Alert: only For editorial use in connection with current reports and only with full mention of the above credits

The agency responsible for forest protection, Avialesoochrana, said the extinguishing work involved 180 fires covering an area of ​​about 1.3 million hectares. She added that other fires in hard-to-reach areas will not be put out because there is no danger to people. The Siberian Yakutia (Sakha Republic) in northeastern Russia was particularly affected. There, as in eight regions, a state of emergency was in place.

And in Yakutia, more than 30 houses were burned in the village of Bagas-Kewel. “This is a great disaster,” said the President of the Republic, Agsen Nikolaev. People were brought to safety. The fire spreads strongly due to the high wind speed. Several localities were threatened, including the Sinjar settlement with oil depots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *