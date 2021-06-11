Foreign Minister Permov meets British Ambassador to Azerbaijan – AZERTAG

Baku, June 11. AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jehon Permov met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan James Lyall Sharp.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of AZERTAC, Minister Peramov informed the ambassador about the current situation in the region, in particular the recent tensions at the border checkpoints as well as the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side to implement a tripartite. ads. The chief Azerbaijani diplomat drew attention to the fact that the landmines planted in the liberated areas are still large. He thanked the British side for its support in the demining work in the liberated areas.

The two sites also discussed issues related to the epidemic, including measures to ease the country’s strict quarantine system, and exchanged views on visits by foreign citizens and other topics.

During the meeting, they discussed regional and international security issues of common interest.