Foreign Minister Blinken travels to France

After the French feel left out by the AUKUS security agreement, the United States wants to rebuild trust.

First, Anthony Blinken is supposed to travel to Paris. Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron plan to meet in person in October. John Altdorfer / X03626

Against the backdrop of a violent submarine conflict with France, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken travels to Paris for talks. The State Department said Blinken will meet with top politicians there from Monday to Wednesday.

Karen Dunfried, the top diplomat in charge of Europe, admitted in a phone call to reporters Friday that “better and more open consultations between allies” before the submarine crisis would have been beneficial. She expressed her understanding of the French position that rebuilding trust requires not only words, but deeds as well.

In the middle of last month, the United States launched a security pact with Australia and Great Britain in the Indo-Pacific without consulting its allies, leading to a deep diplomatic crisis with France. The deal destroyed a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between Australia and France, which led to angry reactions in Paris. Donfried said Blinken will highlight her partnership with France during his visit. Whether there will be a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron is still open.

The US State Department announced that Blinken’s talks with his counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and other politicians will focus, among other things, on transatlantic relations, security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic. Blinken will also chair the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris. The minister will continue to visit Mexico on Thursday.