For six months in space – Chinese astronauts arrive at the new space station – News

The three Chinese astronauts arrived at the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) space station about six and a half hours after liftoff.

As the Chinese Space Agency announced on Saturday morning, the capsule and crew docked on the “Tianhe” (Heavenly Peace) core module of the space station, which is still under construction.

The astronauts will live and work there for about six months.

It is by far the longest running space mission in China. The astronauts blasted off Friday evening in a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Space Station on the edge of the Gobi Desert. In addition to the 55-year-old commander Zhai Zhigang and 41-year-old Ye Guangfu, Wang Yaping is the first Chinese female astronaut since 2013.

Legend: Astronauts Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping receive cameras before the start. The missile was launched in northwest China on Friday evening.

Keystone



The 41-year-old posted on Chinese social media shortly before her second flight into space after 2013: “On a business trip for the next six months.” Wang will also receive a very special honor on the mission: she will be the first Chinese woman to tour in space.

The three-man crew is also slated to test the Tianhe core module systems on their long-haul flight, work outside the spaceship and conduct science experiments. Prior to their stay, six tons of supplies, fuel and equipment were brought to the base unit on a cargo flight at the end of September.