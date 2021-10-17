For six months in space – Chinese astronauts arrive at the new space station – News

- The three Chinese astronauts arrived at the Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) space station about six and a half hours after liftoff.
- As the Chinese Space Agency announced on Saturday morning, the capsule and crew docked on the “Tianhe” (Heavenly Peace) core module of the space station, which is still under construction.
- The astronauts will live and work there for about six months.
It is by far the longest running space mission in China. The astronauts blasted off Friday evening in a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Space Station on the edge of the Gobi Desert. In addition to the 55-year-old commander Zhai Zhigang and 41-year-old Ye Guangfu, Wang Yaping is the first Chinese female astronaut since 2013.
The 41-year-old posted on Chinese social media shortly before her second flight into space after 2013: “On a business trip for the next six months.” Wang will also receive a very special honor on the mission: she will be the first Chinese woman to tour in space.
The three-man crew is also slated to test the Tianhe core module systems on their long-haul flight, work outside the spaceship and conduct science experiments. Prior to their stay, six tons of supplies, fuel and equipment were brought to the base unit on a cargo flight at the end of September.
