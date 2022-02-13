For Expo 2020: Prince William’s first visit to Dubai – Entertainment

Prince William represents his country at the exhibition and is traveling to the United Arab Emirates for the first time. Photo: (Christophe Wesox/Expo 2020 Dubai)





Prince William made his first trip to the United Arab Emirates to attend Expo 2020. At the World Expo in Dubai, he learns about new solutions for a more sustainable world while presenting two projects of his own.

Prince William (39) entered the UAE for the first time in his life on Wednesday (February 9). When he arrived in Dubai, he visited Expo 2020, among others Instagram profile Share a photo From the city when approaching the plane.

Royal writes: “I look forward to arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at Expo 2020 and to discuss the important issue of cooperation with the UAE and international partners.” And he wants to work with them for a more sustainable position that reaches out to the world.

Prince William represents his country in the exhibition

Prince William’s first royal visit to Dubai was at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His visit comes on the British National Day at Expo 2020.

He should also take the opportunity to highlight two programs of the Royal Institution, the Royal Foundation of Duchess Kate (40) and himself. While the exhibition focuses on trying to find solutions to various challenges, Prince William presents his campaign: United for Wildlife fights against the illegal trade in wildlife, while the Earthshot Prize encourages positive action on the environment. The prize will be awarded to five winners each year between 2021 and 2030.





