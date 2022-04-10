Football – Visser: No decision yet on the Qatar World Cup trip – sports

Hamburg (dpa) – The federal government has not yet decided whether high-ranking political representatives will visit the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Visser (SPD) said at the conclusion of the two-day conference of sports ministers in Hamburg.

The World Cup host has been criticized for years over the human rights and conditions of foreign workers.

In March, Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck (the Greens) traveled to the principality for economic talks. Among other things, the establishment of a long-term energy partnership in order to make Germany less dependent on Russian gas was discussed.

“I think you have to judge each event individually,” Visser said. “We also have a little bit of support from Qatar, because it helps with the question of how to evacuate the former local staff from Afghanistan. In that regard, we also have some form of cooperation there – I’ll call it caution.”

Legislation in Qatar has already been amended regarding working conditions and minimum wages. “Now you have to check whether this is also happening in reality,” the minister said. “I consider such operations necessary.”

Countries such as the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia diplomatically boycotted the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February due to the human rights situation in China. Chancellor Olaf Schultz (Social Democratic Party), Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock (the Greens), and Nancy Visser did not travel to China either. Neither the German nor the Japanese government wanted to talk about a boycott.

