Football – Tynecastle Stadium, McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL, UK # – Eintracht opponents end Glasgow season with victory – Sport

Edinburgh (AFP) – Glasgow Rangers are in the mood for their Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt with a win. On the final day of the Scottish Premier League, Rangers beat Heart of Midlothian 3-1 (2-1). Peter Haring (24th minute) gave the hosts the lead on Saturday before Cedric Iten (33) and Alex Lowery (45+1) responded before the break. Then Cole McKinnon scored the final score in the 81st minute.

Rangers tweeted after the final whistle: “Now go to Seville.” Next Wednesday (9 pm) there will be a confrontation with the German club Hessan for the European League title in Seville, Spain.

Rangers lost to rival Celtic in the Scottish Championship. Celtic had already claimed their 52nd Championship win on Wednesday.

