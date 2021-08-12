Football: Switzerland beats Germany in the FIFA world rankings

The Swiss team has lost one place in the FIFA rankings (new 14th place), but is ahead of Germany (new 16th place).

On Thursday afternoon, FIFA will publish the latest version of the world rankings. From the national team’s point of view, it catches the eye: Switzerland is losing a place despite an impressive European Championship and is now in 14th place (1621 points).

However, we can look forward to the ranking: Germany behind Switzerland! Our northern neighbors are down four places and are now in 16th place (1613 points). Colombia is located between Switzerland and Germany.

European champions Italy improved from seventh to fifth, while defending champion Portugal fell from fifth to eighth. The USA made the biggest jump in the new ranking. Thanks to their Gold Cup win, they rose from 20th to 10th.