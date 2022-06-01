Cologne (Associated Press) – Almoth Schulte wants to sing her famous “humba” on Saturday for the last time.

But after the DFB Cup final with Wolfsburg against Turbine Potsdam (4.45pm/ARD), the goalkeepers will pack their bags to travel first to the European Championship in England and then to their new club Angel City FC in the United States. “In the US, I haven’t yet thought about whether it’s part of the culture or could become part of the culture,” the 31-year-old said about possible “humba” cheers in Los Angeles.

This sounds familiar in Wolfsburg. After all, Schulte managed to put the league and DFB Cup double on her resume for the fifth time against Potsdam. Her direct goal is to win the eighth consecutive cup with VFL, her indirect goal is the relaxation tub in the dressing room at Cologne Stadium, where Schulte and her teammates have “really held different parties”, where she says: “This is our goal again.”

great heritage

The player described her current mood in the days leading up to the cup final as “sad”. You haven’t started packing moving boxes yet, you have to do the math first. In Wolfsburg, she left an impressive legacy for her successor and national team competitor Merle Froms (Eintracht Frankfurt): since 2013 she has won the Cup with Wolves every year. “Eight times in a row is an incredible streak second to none. It only happens in very few sports,” Schulte said.

The goalkeeper’s impending farewell is an added incentive to many of her active colleagues. “When you’re in the cup final, you don’t really need any extra motivation,” said midfielder Svenja. “But of course we also want Alamut’s victory over Wolfsburg to see her off. She deserves it after so many years.” Hoth.

Schulte is looking forward to having as many spectators and her family as possible, who will be present at the stadium. Her parents will cheer Schulte together for the first time in the final match at the site. You run a farm in Lower Saxony.

Schulte, who was also highly regarded as a TV expert last year, will be relocating from her small hometown to the glamorous city of Los Angeles. Angel City FC was founded there this year – among other things by actress Natalie Portman. “You have to try things to be able to say later: That’s exactly what makes you happy,” Schulte said.

More work in Hollywood

It’s not the city of Los Angeles that attracts them, but the style of play in the league. The NFL is much more balanced than the Bundesliga, which has been mostly dominated by Wolves in recent years. This balance is particularly interesting for goalkeepers: “All you have to do is get more done,” Schulte said.

But the great follower of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy also wants to try out a touch of Hollywood – she’s visited Universal Studios in the past. Are you excited to meet stars like club owner and actress Portman? “I’m not a fan of intercourse,” Schulte replied. “I’m not someone who runs just to take a selfie.”

