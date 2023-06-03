Football news – Ibrahimovic leaves Milan – Real leaves Hazard – Sport

legend: leaves the Rossoneri

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Series A: Milan leaves Ibra

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan at the end of the season. As the club of the 41-year-old player, who is currently injured, announced on Saturday, Milan “will bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a short ceremony” after the last match of the season in Serie A on Sunday. According to media reports, Ibrahimovic is on the verge of moving to the Monza club. The first-class club is owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who brought Ibrahimovic from Barcelona in 2010 for his first participation with the “Rossoneri”.

LaLiga: Hazard leaves Real

La Liga champions Real Madrid and Belgian attacking player Eden Hazard will go their separate ways in the future. As Real announced Saturday, the 32-year-old will only be an official professional with “Royal” until June 30. The contract, which runs through 2024, is likely to be terminated. Just last month, the attacking player publicly announced that he wanted to fulfill his contract. Marco Asensio will also leave Real. With Madrid, Asensio won an impressive 17 trophies in 7 years.



