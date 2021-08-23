Football – Liverpool does not allow Salah to qualify for the World Cup in Egypt – sport

Liverpool (Associated Press) – Liverpool do not want their Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah to travel home to qualify for the World Cup, according to consistent reports in the British media.

The reason for this is the coronavirus quarantine regulations in Great Britain. Egypt is currently on the so-called red list. This means that Salah will have to isolate himself in a hotel for ten days after his return from the qualifiers against Angola.

The World Cup qualification match against Angola will take place on 2 September. Salah will miss Liverpool’s Premier League match away to Leeds United on September 12. However, according to reports, the Reds allowed their striker to play the Egyptians qualifying match in Gabon on September 5 because Gabon is on the yellow list and Salah will not have to go into quarantine after returning from there.

She added that the Egyptian Federation asked FIFA for an exemption. Officials hope the 29-year-old will play both games for his country without having to go into quarantine upon his return to the UK.

