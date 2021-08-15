sport

Football from the major leagues – ManUnited begins with a massive victory – Ancelotti participates with Real Madrid for the first time – Sports

August 15, 2021
Eileen Curry
Football from the major leagues – ManUnited starts with a massive victory – Ancelotti makes his debut with Real Madrid – Sports – SRF

Contents

legend:

Bend his muscles against Leeds

Manchester United.

Keystone

England: Man United awarded Leeds 5 goals

Manchester United started the Premier League season with an exclamation mark. The Red Devils beat Leeds 5-1 at home. Manchester responded to Luke Aylings 1:1 (48) with four goals within 16 minutes. Bruno Fernandes (3 goals) and Paul Pogba (4 assists) starred. Chelsea (3-0 against Crystal Palace) and Liverpool (3-0 against Norwich) also celebrated clear victories. Xherdan Shaqiri, who was ready to emigrate, was absent from the “Reds”.

Spain: Real a successful start

Real Madrid celebrated their 4-1 victory over Alaves in the “La Liga” when coach Carlo Ancelotti made his debut. Karim Benzema (48/62) and Nacho (56th) have both qualified for the coaches. Alaves’ Joselu managed to reduce the penalty kick to 1:3 (65th place), before Vinicius put the cap on (91).

France: False start for Mr.

Lille launched the Ligue 1 season with one setback. The champion lost 4-0 at home to Nice. The Swiss Legion were deployed to Nice, Dan Ndoy and Jordan Lutumba in the last 25 minutes. Meanwhile, PSG celebrated success (still) without signing Lionel Messi and beat Strasbourg 4-2.



