Football – FCB striker Lewandowski again – or Messi annoying again? – Sports

Zurich (dpa) – Very few individual awards are given for the fact that professional footballers like to talk about putting themselves at the service of the team.

The “Golden Ball” award, for example, won by the French commercial newspaper “France Football” which was awarded to the best footballer in Europe and later to the world footballer. These two awards have long been awarded in their own ceremonies by UEFA and FIFA. There are also a number of other awards from many countries – with diminishing radiance.

Now it’s FIFA’s turn again (from 7:00pm) – and football’s most important prize by name can go to the Bundesliga again. Defending champion Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, along with Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC), is one of the finalists selected by the players, coaches, journalists and fans.

When he was awarded the Ballon d’Or at the end of November, the Bayern Munich forward lost to Messi, who led Argentina to their first Copa America victory in 28 years in the summer.

Nagelsmann wishes the Lewandowski title

“He was blessed by the players that he won,” said Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has been nominated for the global goalkeeper elections. “I hope he wins the title he deserves,” Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said of Lewandowski. Among the goalkeepers, national player Anne Katherine Berger can be honored during the online event.

It is difficult to predict football prices, or it is now even more difficult. In 2010, Messi and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo were pretty much ranked in every possible election, with very few exceptions. There was no turning around for Lewandowski last year after Bayern Munich’s triple victory.

In the 2020/21 season, Munich won the championship, with Lewandowski improving on Gerd Muller’s old goal scorer. Chelsea won the title in the Champions League, and their German coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping for the coaching award.

Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona’s Alexia Butillas and Australian Chelsea’s Sam Kerr qualified for the women’s finals.

The 3 most important FIFA awards at a glance:

The best soccer player in the world:

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

the best player in the world:

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea)

Alexia Putillas (Spain/Barcelona)

General coach:

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italy national team)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)

Women’s team coach:

Luis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea)

Sarina Weigmann (Netherlands / Netherlands / England national team)

Best goalkeeper in the world:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Edward Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Best goalkeeper in the world:

Anne-Catherine Berger (Germany / Chelsea)

Christian Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Lab (Canada / Rosengard / PSG)

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220116-99-733065 / 5