Football – Eberl rejects criticism of the Man City – Sport match

Mönchengladbach (AFP) – Sports director Max Eberl says his club, Borussia Monchengladbach, is being wrongly criticized for moving the Champions League match against Manchester City to Budapest.

“Frankly, I don’t think the discussion is on our backs. We have shown for a year that our concept works sustainably. They have taken over other sports, but also other areas of society,” Eberle said in an interview with Rheinische Post.

For Borussia, it is essential to play these games and compete with the best teams in Europe. “If we had the political opportunity to do so, we would accept that. We can also give up the game as an honor, but this is not our nature,” Eberle added.

Borussia will play their home game in the first-leg round of 16 on February 24th in the Hungarian capital. The reason for resettlement is the current ban on entry to Germany from high-risk countries where the Coronavirus has mutated. This includes Great Britain.

For the upcoming international matches in March, Eberle leaves players open if they want to travel to their teams. “We have a way not to allow this if a quarantine is necessary at a later time,” the 47-year-old emphasized. “But if there are countries where there is no quarantine, then the players have a responsibility to determine whether they go there.”

