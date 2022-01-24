sport

Football: Detikon in the African Cup quarter-finals!

January 25, 2022
Eileen Curry

  • 1/5

    Gambia continues to surprise the African Cup and is in the quarter-finals.

  • 2/5

    Ba Modu reached the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations with Gambia. The FC Dietikon player makes the Interregional Division B team very proud.

  • 4/5

    Asan Sesay (left) is also used by The Gambia. FCZ will have to do without the scorer for a long time.

  • 5/5

    The main competition from Bern can look forward to a comeback. Muhammad Ali Kamara, who had to leave The Gambia as a loser, will soon be available to YB again.

Dieticon president Renato Casanova sits in front of the television at the club when Blake grabs him on the phone at halftime. At the time, Guinea and Gambia were 0-0 in the Round of 16 of the African Nations Cup. Right in the middle: a player from the Interregional Second Division team. Pa Modou Jagne, left-back, 348 competitive games for FCZ, Sion, St. Gallen and Wil.

And since the fall of this year in the Dornau sports facility. “The fact that our club appears on the world football map is a source of pride for me and the entire club,” says Casanova. The fact that Ba Modu signed with Dieticon was a stroke of luck: “He’s also a brilliant guy off the field.”

