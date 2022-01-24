Football: Detikon in the African Cup quarter-finals!

1/5 Gambia continues to surprise the African Cup and is in the quarter-finals.

2/5 Ba Modu reached the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations with Gambia. The FC Dietikon player makes the Interregional Division B team very proud.



4/5 Asan Sesay (left) is also used by The Gambia. FCZ will have to do without the scorer for a long time.

5/5 The main competition from Bern can look forward to a comeback. Muhammad Ali Kamara, who had to leave The Gambia as a loser, will soon be available to YB again.

Dieticon president Renato Casanova sits in front of the television at the club when Blake grabs him on the phone at halftime. At the time, Guinea and Gambia were 0-0 in the Round of 16 of the African Nations Cup. Right in the middle: a player from the Interregional Second Division team. Pa Modou Jagne, left-back, 348 competitive games for FCZ, Sion, St. Gallen and Wil.

And since the fall of this year in the Dornau sports facility. “The fact that our club appears on the world football map is a source of pride for me and the entire club,” says Casanova. The fact that Ba Modu signed with Dieticon was a stroke of luck: “He’s also a brilliant guy off the field.”

YB . defender hit

After the quarter-finals in The Gambia, Casanova will have to do without Ba Modu for a long time, if he does not bother the president a little: “The most important thing is that he maintains his health.” The outside player won the Round of 16 1-0, and Bologna’s 15m striker Moussa Barrow made the decision after a superb pass. YB defender Muhammed Ali Kamara could not block the blow. He will soon return to Switzerland.

On the other hand, FCZ will have to dispense with top scorer Asan Sesay for a long time. Against Guinea, the Schlax came in shortly after taking the lead and helped bring the score. Ahead of the tournament, even the biggest optimists in the country of 2.5 million would not have believed that Gambia would play in the quarter-finals on January 29. The “Scorpions” have not qualified for the African Cup before, and now they are among the top eight. and deserves it.

Aluminum luck for Gambia

Guinea, devoid of suspended star Naby Keita (Liverpool), creates almost no chances. Shortly before the end of the match it becomes suspicious again, substitute Youssoufa Njie sees yellow and red, Gambia is under pressure, but the opponent fails twice on aluminum with a majority. Then it’s over. Ba Modu and Sesai kept the zero point, former YB defender Said Yanko Said on the bench.

In the quarter-finals, the winning team of Scorpions will meet in the match between Cameroon and Comoros. Will FC Dietikon and FCZ have to lay off their top players for much longer?

Burkina Faso defeats Gabon: After the 18th penalty kick, this goalkeeper freaks out( 00:53 )