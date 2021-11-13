Football coach Paul Glodowitz dies at the age of 75

Austrian football mourns Paul Glodowitz. The coach and longtime supervisor of the youth teams of the Austrian Football Association passed away on Friday at the age of 75. The ÖFB confirmed media reports on Saturday morning that Burgenlander is different from the consequences of contracting the Covid-19 virus. Gludovatz has been the offspring in the Austrian Premier League for 27 years and reached the semi-finals with the under-20 selection at the 2007 World Cup in Canada.

As coach of SV Ried, he won the Austrian FA Cup title in 2011 and the autumn championship title in the German Bundesliga in 2010 and 2011. Gludovatz was not only considered an excellent coach with unusual methods, but was also recognized as a personality.

“The name Paul Glodowitz will forever be closely associated with Austrian football,” Gerhard Milic, President of the Austrian Football Association, said Saturday via the ÖFB – Website. In his work at the Austrian Football Association, he has supported and shaped generations of young national players in their development for more than 27 years old”. . “His character will always be remembered,” said Milic, who was closely related to the deceased. “Paul Glodowitz deserves great thanks and respect for the work he has done while being fully committed to football in our country.”

Austrian sports chief Hans Nissl was also affected by the broadcast. Nessl completed his training as a coach with Gludovatz himself. “I fondly remember the time we completed coach training and then license coach training together at Lindabrunn. In our many meetings, I have always appreciated his meticulous analyzes and his friendly and humane manner in southern Burgenland. With Paul Gludovatz, the passing of a great thought leader in the coaching career. And the Austrian sports family will remain. Always vivid and honorable memories.”

Perhaps the most notable sporting event for Glodowitz was the semi-finals in Toronto at the U-20 World Cup, when he finished fourth with a team led by Sebastian Braudel, Martin Harnik and Zlatko Junozowicz. In addition to the reported successes with Reed, he was the sporting director of Sturm Graz as well as coach of TSV Hartberg and SV Eberau before returning to SV Ried from August 2015 until the end of the 15/16 season.