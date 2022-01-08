Football – Change from the badge of Italy to the perfect Canada – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Toronto (AFP) – Canadian football club Toronto FC has signed Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne. The Major League Soccer club has announced that the European champions have signed an initial contract that will see them play for the Canadians for a period of four years, starting in July 2022.

The 30-year-old is still playing this season in Serie A at Napoli and will leave the Italian side when his contract expires. In 2009 he started his career in Naples. The club awarded it several times between 2010 and 2012, but then returned to the southern Italian city. According to media reports, club president Aurelio de Laurentiis Encines did not comply with the contract. “This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” said Toronto club president Bill Manning. “Lorenzo is a world-class striker at the height of his career”.

