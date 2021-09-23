sport

Football: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman shares his secrets with Messi

September 23, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/5

    Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman talks about Lionel Messi in an interview.

  • 2/5

    A lot has changed at Barcelona since the departure of the magical flea.

  • 4/5

    Koeman reveals that players like Ansu Fati will not train with the same intensity.

  • 5/5

    Messi hasn’t actually arrived at PSG yet.

Barcelona is still crying. It has now been seven weeks since Lionel Messi, 34, announced that he was leaving his heart after 21 years. A few days later, it was confirmed that the magical flea is moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

A slap in the face to the Catalans. But how much does the club really suffer from Messi’s departure? Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman (58) provided an insight into an interview with Dutch football magazine “Voetbal International”.

See also  American sports stars defend abortion rights | Sports | German football news and the most important international sports news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *