Norwich (dpa) – Despite sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich and Chelsea, the club won the Premier League against Norwich City.

The English Premier League football team, coached by Thomas Tuchel, won 3-1 (2-0) at the bottom. The team from London is third in the table.

With Germany internationals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the starting line-up, Chelsea dominated the match. Already in the third minute Trevoh Shaloba scored the lead on a pass from Mason Mount. Passers-by met only 11 minutes after the Havertz mold. With Chelsea missing some chances after that and former Schalke player Timo Pukki scoring with a hand-kick penalty (68th), things got exciting again before Havertz (90th) scored the final score.

Britain has previously imposed severe sanctions on Chelsea. The Champions League winner and club world champion is no longer allowed to transfer players and sell tickets for future games and must close all fan shops. The Russian owner of Chelsea FC Abramovich has lost control of the London Football Club for the time being.

