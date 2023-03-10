Food Guide downgrades Gruyère to 28th best cheese

Switzerland is basically known for a few things: banking secrecy, chocolate, watches, and cheese — oh, good cheese. Apparently, the online food guide community sees this “Atlas of Taste” Not quite like that. Gruyere before mozzarella In the ranking of the world’s 100 best cheeses, Gruyère came in at number 28. Italian cheeses like pecorino or burrata in particular seem to taste better to users. Switzerland also had to concede defeat from Spain with Manchego (22nd place) or from Bulgaria with Sirene, a type of feta cheese.

However, Gruyère ranks 28th, one place ahead of mozzarella. Became classic Italian cuisine No. 1: Parmigiano-Reggiano. In addition to Gruyère, two other cheeses from Switzerland made it into the top 100: Tête de Moine, traditionally eaten in a type of floret, ranked 69th, and Appenzeller ranked 67th. Not just Switzerland By the way, Gruyère has its origins mostly in western Switzerland. Today cheese is produced in the cantons of Fribourg, Vaud, Neuchâtel, Jura and some municipalities of the canton of Bern. This cheese has also been awarded the AOP quality label, short for “Appellation d’Origine Protégée,” which has been around since 2001.