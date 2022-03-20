Focus Home confirms production of web series A Plague Tale – A Plague Tale: Innocence

The French Asobo Studio team has A Plague Tale: Innocence It was a hit (the sequel, A Plague’s Tale: Requiem, is one of the most anticipated addresses of 2022) and therefore it is not surprising that IP is making the leap in the linear entertainment format. At the end of the week it was announced that a French film crew would make a web series based on the brand. Matthew Torey, “Anti-Director” and assistant director on “Inglourious Basterds” and “Lucy,” among others, directs, as he does himself Twitter has been confirmed.

It appears that the eight-episode A Plague Tale series was produced by Merlin Productions of France – under the supervision of video game publisher Focus Entertainment. how Customize The head of the production company, Fabrice Renault, reports that the project has a strong French character. It seems that there was an option to use an American studio for the shooting, but the focus was preferred To work with the French.

At the moment, it is not known when the series will appear, who will play with siblings Hugo and Amecia (the protagonists of the two games) and to what extent the games will be approached objectively at all.