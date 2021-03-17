Florida – Tiger Woods returns home after a car accident

The golf star has left the hospital and will now recover at home, he says. Tiger Woods thanks the medical staff and the fans.

“I work to be stronger every day”: Tiger Woods. (Archive image) Agence France-Presse / Erik Feverberg On February 23, 2021, the golf star had a serious accident near Los Angeles. AFP / Frederick J. Brown Woods suffered multiple fractures in his right leg. Getty Images via AFP / Mike Ehrman 1/3

Golf star Tiger Woods has left the hospital after suffering a serious traffic accident and returns to his home in Florida. The 45-year-old announced this in a message on his Twitter channel on Tuesday. Woods wrote, “I’m going to rest at home and work to get stronger every day.” We also thanked us for all the kind wishes and messages as well as the care provided by the medical staff.

Woods was seriously injured, but not fatal, in the crash in February and had to undergo surgery. He had lost control of his car in a Los Angeles suburb and rolled several times. Then his management reported multiple fractures to his right leg. Whether the main 15 times winner will return to the golf course or not.

DPA / chk