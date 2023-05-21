United States of America

Florida legislature votes to tighten abortion laws In the US state of Florida, abortion is prohibited from the sixth week of pregnancy. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law. To date, abortions have been banned in the state from the 15th week of pregnancy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. John Bazemore/AP

DeSantis will likely book the tightening of abortion laws as a political success. The 44-year-old conservative is said to have aspirations for the Republican presidential bid. He is considered the strongest internal party rival to former US President Donald Trump, who has already officially applied.

The US government in Washington strongly criticized the measure, describing the ban on abortion, which is to be considered from the sixth week, as “severe and dangerous.” “The ban violates fundamental freedoms and is inconsistent with the views of the vast majority of people in Florida and throughout the United States,” White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said.

Before many women knew they were pregnant, the prohibition already applied to them, preventing them from having an abortion. It would also affect all women who, due to bans in other states, had to travel to Florida to have an abortion here.

Last year, the Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, overturned the country’s abortion law, which had been in place for nearly 50 years. Since then, states have been able to independently decide on abortion-related regulations. (dpa)