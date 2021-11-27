Flood disaster in Germany – Katchelmann: A very severe event looms days before the flood

Kachelmann: An extreme event that emerged days before the flood
After the flood disaster in Germany in July, witnesses are now being interviewed. One of the first is weather expert Jörg Kachelmann.
According to weather expert Jörg Kachelmann, a severe weather event was already occurring in southwest North Rhine-Westphalia days before the flood disaster. On Monday, July 12, according to weather models, it was already known that something big was going to happen, Catchelman said Friday night during his two-hour questioning as a witness to the Northwest State House of Representatives’ investigation committee on flooding. in Dusseldorf.
Weather models have already confirmed the high risk of severe weather conditions with very large amounts of rain falling on Monday, after providing clear indications of severe weather conditions due to torrential and continuous rain in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday. Catchelman described the unusual July weather constellation: that moist air masses pressed against the Eiffel from the northeast rather than the west, that a very large area was under heavy rain, and that the Earth was no longer absorbent.
“In extreme weather conditions, no one is allowed to sleep.”
When Catchelman was finally informed of the possibility of reimbursement for his efforts to interview witnesses, he explained that the money should instead be donated to the Victims Fund.
The weather expert warned in a tweet July 13 at noon on Twitter that “it is likely that it is time to gradually prepare people for a flood scenario, both formally and in the media.” The next night the first flood occurred.
“When so many people die, we have to admit that the system as a whole has failed.”
She explained that this information is still uncertain, but you should be especially careful in such a case. This is the time when the relevant national authorities will consider some additional information in order to get a clearer picture of the situation. It has no indication how the information made available by EFAS will eventually be used by the relevant national and local authorities. EFAS partners received warnings. They can then independently access the web portal of the warning system and continue to work there.
