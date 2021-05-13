Flights to London are possible again, but quarantine remains

Switzerland will resume flights from Zurich to London City Airport on May 12. Initially, the Swiss airline will provide connectivity twice a week. The frequency of flights will be increased once the travel facilities expected for the summer in Great Britain and Europe are activated. In the fall, Switzerland plans to expand flights to London City Airport again if demand increases. The Geneva Route is due to resume in August.

Passengers From Switzerland, this opens a direct connection from Zurich to London’s only domestic airport.

dates Godarzi Boer, Swiss International Airlines Commercial Director: «We are very pleased to be resuming our flights from Zurich and Geneva to London. Given its proximity to central London and short distances from the airport itself, the City of London is very attractive to both business and leisure travelers. “

Quarantine-free travel in June?

This path is best resumed by easing international travel restrictions related to Covid-19, starting May 17, as well as introducing a new system (the traffic-Light) flashlight alarm systems that Test and Establishes quarantine regulations for internationally arriving travelers.

Switzerland falls primarily in the orange (amber) warning category. This means that travelers to Great Britain must show a negative Covid-19 test before departure and after arriving in Great Britain, a PCR test is required on days 2 and 8 and – unless there is an exception – a 10-day quarantine must be observed.

The UK government will review the class of traffic lights every 3 weeks, but with the current positive vaccination trend in Great Britain and Switzerland, travel without quarantine between the two countries may be possible in June.

Covid tests at the airport

Air travelers have the option to book various Covid-19 tests, which are essential for flights to Great Britain and international destinations, in advance at the test center located at the terminal.

The airport has also launched a new online portal that helps customers plan travel and provides information about the various regulations for Covid-19 tests and related quarantine regulations.

Zurich was the fourth most popular route to London City Airport in 2019. A total of 429,019 passengers traveled between the largest city in Switzerland and London Central Airport in the previous year. London City Airport will serve 35 British and international destinations this summer. (TI)